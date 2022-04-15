Shelby Jean Linville Payne
July 9, 1937 - April 13, 2022
Mrs. Shelby Jean Linville Payne, 84, of Concord, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Shelby was a woman of faith, compassion, generosity, and strength. Her deep faith in Jesus Christ was the compass of her life and guided her to serve the Lord and all around her.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery, with the service following immediately after at 12 p.m., at the same location. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will take place after the service.
Shelby was born July 9, 1937, in Kernersville, to the late Paul and Floy Linville. She graduated from Kernersville High School and attended High Point College. The middle child of nine brothers and sisters made Shelby a perpetual peacemaker her entire life. She was a strong and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She was a "homemaker with an entrepreneurial spirit" and always had a project she was working on. Shelby was an active volunteer in the community, from local school PTO organizations while her girls were in school to serving on the executive board and various committees for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.
She and her late husband, Ken, were involved in politics, and Shelby helped numerous candidates win office, including her husband. She had an eye for style and would always put this gift to use from starting her own jewelry company, putting together a bridal shower, baby shower or decorating for Heart Gifts where she would help decorate their tree for the Southern Christmas Show and win the tree contest just about every year. She loved to play golf, to read a good book, and to garden. She had an artistic flair that she expressed through painting. Although she had a variety of interests through the years, she will be mostly remembered by all as a sweet, kind and loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was the unfailing center and foundation of her family.
Shelby was always there for her loved ones, friends, and church. She had a huge heart for those in need and was the first to offer to help to someone. She enjoyed serving and volunteering with her church family over the years which included Poplar Tent Presbyterian, Crossroads Church, and most recently, He's Alive Church. She was the solid rock that everyone went to when they needed help or a kind word. Until her recent declining health from her battle with mesothelioma, Shelby was outworking most of us at 84 years old working in her yard, helping raise grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and working on her latest project.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth Payne; daughter, Shawn Bridges; and siblings, Horace Linville, Jimmie Phipps Linville, Virginia Linville, Sylvia Sue Stockton and John Paul Linville.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Clark (Eric) and Shannon Lancaster (Lanny); grandchildren, Hillary Proffit (Andrew), Peyton Driver (Noah), Keaton Clark, Larken Lancaster and Lainey Rose Lancaster. She is also survived by her precious great-grandchildren, Kaison Proffit, Ella Driver, Riverlyn Proffit and Gray Driver; and siblings, Joan Pardue (Lloyd), Richard Linville (Kay) and Judy Linville.
In lieu of flowers, Shelby's wish was for memorials to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 15, 2022.