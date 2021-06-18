Shirley Deal ChildersJuly 20, 1937 - June 14, 2021Shirley Deal Childers, 83, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Heritage Place assisted Living Center in Statesville, after a period of declining health.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Whitley's Funeral Home and funeral services will follow at 12 p.m., in Whitley's Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Morgan officiating. Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 24, at Salisbury National Cemetery.Shirley was born July 20, 1937, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late C.M. and Beulah Jones Deal. In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lee Childers, who passed in 2010.Shirley was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. She then met and married Troy Childers in 1958, and followed him during his career in the U.S. Marine Corps. They moved back to Kannapolis after Troy retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. Shirley was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed crafting and volunteering. She loved to help others.Shirley is survived by her daughter, Pamela Childers; and her sisters, Debby Duncan (Jamie) and Peggy Barnhardt (Paul), all of Kannapolis; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Weant (Roy) and Lois Childers; brother-in-law, Jim Childers (Pat); as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Whitley's Funeral Home