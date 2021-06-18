Menu
Shirley Deal Childers
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
A.L. Brown High School
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Shirley Deal Childers

July 20, 1937 - June 14, 2021

Shirley Deal Childers, 83, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Heritage Place assisted Living Center in Statesville, after a period of declining health.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Whitley's Funeral Home and funeral services will follow at 12 p.m., in Whitley's Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Morgan officiating. Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 24, at Salisbury National Cemetery.

Shirley was born July 20, 1937, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late C.M. and Beulah Jones Deal. In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lee Childers, who passed in 2010.

Shirley was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. She then met and married Troy Childers in 1958, and followed him during his career in the U.S. Marine Corps. They moved back to Kannapolis after Troy retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. Shirley was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed crafting and volunteering. She loved to help others.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Pamela Childers; and her sisters, Debby Duncan (Jamie) and Peggy Barnhardt (Paul), all of Kannapolis; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Weant (Roy) and Lois Childers; brother-in-law, Jim Childers (Pat); as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences on the loss of our cousin, Shirley Childers. We lived at 401 E Fourth Street, Kannapolis and remember walking up to "Aunt Betty"'s house and visiting with her children and grandchildren. Our grandmother, Lillie Brindle lived across the street. Fond memories of days gone by children of Ernest and Mae [Brindle] Humphrey.
Zelia Humphrey Cline
Family
June 18, 2021
I knew Shirley and family many years ago when growing up. She was always kind and patient and seemed to be a lovely lady. My sympathies especially to Pam.
Carol Gribble
Family
June 17, 2021
