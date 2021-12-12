Menu
Shirley Dixon Drye Cox
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Shirley Dixon Drye Cox

February 15, 1935 - December 9, 2021

Mrs. Shirley Dixon Drye Cox, 86, of Concord, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Joey Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Cox was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Stanly County, and was a daughter of the late Flave T. Drye and Edna Smith Drye. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Cox; and a sister, Evelyn Roseman.

She enjoyed reading, doing crosswords, and seek and find puzzles, traveling, especially bus tours. Survivors include her daughters, Shirlene Keasler and husband, Lewis, Darlene Freeze and husband, Coy, and Teresa Smith and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Brad Keasler, April Coble, Steve and Mike Freeze, Chris Linker, and Jimmy Smallwood; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie Keasler Cantrell
December 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Shirley´s passing. I remember her from the Credit Bureau and Credit Professionals. Prayers for her family.
Sondra Black
Friend
December 12, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Shirley was a funny lady and a lot of fun. I worked with her in Credit Professional s and for a period she attended the same church. Rest In Peace sweet Shirley and enjoy your new heavenly home.
Jerold Marlow
Friend
December 11, 2021
