Shirley Dixon Drye Cox
February 15, 1935 - December 9, 2021
Mrs. Shirley Dixon Drye Cox, 86, of Concord, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Joey Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Cox was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Stanly County, and was a daughter of the late Flave T. Drye and Edna Smith Drye. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Cox; and a sister, Evelyn Roseman.
She enjoyed reading, doing crosswords, and seek and find puzzles, traveling, especially bus tours. Survivors include her daughters, Shirlene Keasler and husband, Lewis, Darlene Freeze and husband, Coy, and Teresa Smith and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Brad Keasler, April Coble, Steve and Mike Freeze, Chris Linker, and Jimmy Smallwood; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.