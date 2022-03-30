Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Shirley Spencer Shue
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 30 2022
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
Shirley Spencer Shue

May 27, 1941 - March 25, 2022

Shirley Spencer Shue, 80, of Pine Street in Kannapolis, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home.

She was born May 27, 1941, in Gaffney, S.C., to the late Coley Spencer (1985) and Myrtle Lucille Upchurch Spencer (1980).

Shirley was a Christian woman, a mother and grandmother — God was always first then the grandchildren. She was a Sunday school teacher, she enjoyed gospel singing and traveling to the mountains of Tennessee, she loved and enjoyed being with people and loved caring for children.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Eugene Shue (2004).

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sharon Shue Wheeler (James), and Angela Shue Simmons (David); six grandchildren; Cassandra, David Jr., Austin, Michael, Matthew, and Cameron; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Evelyn Spencer and Brenda Erwin.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at Whitley's Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Boone. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 30, 2022.
