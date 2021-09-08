Menu
Stacie Michelle Wallace Irvan
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Stacie Michelle Wallace Irvan

May 3, 1972 - September 3, 2021

Mrs. Stacie Michelle Wallace Irvan, of Huntersville, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, with her husband by her side, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte.

Her funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Nick Terry of Motor Racing Outreach. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

Stacie was born May 3, 1972, in Columbus, Ga., to Elizabeth Wallace Rees and the late William Floyd Wallace. She grew up in Warm Springs, Ga., and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. Stacie later moved to Charlotte, where she met Sean. Stacie was a loving and dedicated woman to her family and friends. Her infectious smile and positive outlook will be carried on through her three amazing sons, friends and family. She was a big hugger, and would squeeze you so tight.

Stacie is survived by husband, Sean Irvan of Monterey, Calif.; sons, Tyler, Nathaniel, and Tanner Irvan, residing in Huntersville; parents, Elizabeth Rees and Thomas Rees of Matthews; sister, Tammy Frazier and husband, Mike; nephew, William of Wilmington, N.C.; as well as her NASCAR family, and a host of friends.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Sep
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stacie will be greatly missed. She always had a kind word for me. I am so sorry for the loss of this wonderful person. My prayers are with Sean and the rest of her family.
Michelle Daniels
Other
September 7, 2021
The Davi Family
September 7, 2021
