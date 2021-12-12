Stamie Monroe "S.M." Cline Jr.October 24, 1936 - December 9, 2021Stamie Monroe "S.M." Cline Jr., 85, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a period of declining health.He was born Oct. 24, 1936, in Iredell County, to the late Stamie Monroe and Dessie Whitaker Cline. Stamie retired from Merita Bakery as a delivery man after many years of working for the company. He then returned into the workforce as a truck driver for Vulcan Quarry. Stamie loved his family and his pets, Tiburon, Butch, Boots, Bunky and Robin. He also loved to maintain his property and work in his yard. Stamie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Tarawa and USS Elokomin.He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann James Cline; and three children, James Dean Bradbury, Patricia Ann "Tricia" Cline and Christina Louise Cline.Survivors include his son, Randy T. Bradbury; daughter, Kemberley Rappe and her husband, Ed; and two grandchildren, Stephen J. McGraw and Alyssa P. McGraw.A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Main Chapel in Kannapolis. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.The family wishes to thank Bayada Home Health, especially Bethany and Trellis Supportive Care.Whitley's Funeral Home