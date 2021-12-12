Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stamie Monroe "S.M." Cline Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Stamie Monroe "S.M." Cline Jr.

October 24, 1936 - December 9, 2021

Stamie Monroe "S.M." Cline Jr., 85, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a period of declining health.

He was born Oct. 24, 1936, in Iredell County, to the late Stamie Monroe and Dessie Whitaker Cline. Stamie retired from Merita Bakery as a delivery man after many years of working for the company. He then returned into the workforce as a truck driver for Vulcan Quarry. Stamie loved his family and his pets, Tiburon, Butch, Boots, Bunky and Robin. He also loved to maintain his property and work in his yard. Stamie proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Tarawa and USS Elokomin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann James Cline; and three children, James Dean Bradbury, Patricia Ann "Tricia" Cline and Christina Louise Cline.

Survivors include his son, Randy T. Bradbury; daughter, Kemberley Rappe and her husband, Ed; and two grandchildren, Stephen J. McGraw and Alyssa P. McGraw.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Main Chapel in Kannapolis. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank Bayada Home Health, especially Bethany and Trellis Supportive Care.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Dec
11
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
SM was blessed to have been given exemplary care at home by Kem and Randy. Best wishes. Jan
Janell Hester
Friend
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results