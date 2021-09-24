Terry I will always love you and miss you it´s hurts my uncle is gone two uncles passed away 2 years 2 months now my last uncle is gone this isn´t right both my uncles should be with us today terry and ecil life was taking from them both terry I hope you and ecil see this because I love you both every one is missing you so much god please look over my greatest uncles I love you both so much you´re life was taking to soon god will make someone pay for taking y´all´s life to soon terry you will always be missed we miss you terry thank you for been a great uncle you and ecil will not be forgot you both should be here with us today god please look over both uncles I love you both so much love forever and always

Peggy Brigman Family September 26, 2021