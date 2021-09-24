Mr. Stephen Terrance "Terry" Campbell, 61, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in Landis, following a period of declining health.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.
Mr. Campbell was born Nov. 16, 1959, in Lumberton. He was a son of the late James Worth Campbell and Virginia Davis Campbell.
Mr. Campbell is survived by one brother, Tommy Campbell and wife, Betty, of Kannapolis; five sisters, Claudia Whitley and special friend, Norman Benton Galloway, of Kannapolis, Bobbi Biggerstaff and husband, Guy, of Kannapolis, Betty Jean Long and husband, Lynn, of Roxboro, Vicky Campbell of Landis and Penny Hunt and husband, Doc, of Lumberton; his special, loving, Christian friend whom he loved and respected beyond measure, Mrs. Lela Bishop of Kannapolis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 24, 2021.
Terry you have earned your wings now and now you're able to wrap them around your baby sister even better than you could on this earth. I'm so proud to have been able to be there for you when you needed me and I'm very proud to have been part of your family. You will be dearly missed on this earth but we will see you again one day. You are still very much alive in spirit, mind and soul. With love always Debbie
Debbie Julian
Family
September 27, 2021
Terry I will always love you and miss you it´s hurts my uncle is gone two uncles passed away 2 years 2 months now my last uncle is gone this isn´t right both my uncles should be with us today terry and ecil life was taking from them both terry I hope you and ecil see this because I love you both every one is missing you so much god please look over my greatest uncles I love you both so much you´re life was taking to soon god will make someone pay for taking y´all´s life to soon terry you will always be missed we miss you terry thank you for been a great uncle you and ecil will not be forgot you both should be here with us today god please look over both uncles I love you both so much love forever and always