Mr. Stephen Ray McDonner, 68, of Concord, passed away at home peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Steve was born March 7, 1952 in Clark County, Ind., a son of the late James and Dorothy McDonner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Blotz McDonner; and siblings, Jim and Maurice.

Steve was a Civil War buff and enjoyed watching western movies. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt, fish, and do some target practicing. He loved guitar music and loved the sounds of Eric Clapton and some bluegrass. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed by his family, but he is at peace with his beloved wife.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Erin Derr, and her children, Taylor and Katie Grace of Gold Hill and Megan Schevey, and her daughter, Genevieve, of Landis; son, Patrick McDonner and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, William, Kyla, Sophia and Cy of Evansville, Ind.; sister, Janet Crum of Jeffersonville, Ind.; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be send to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to the Urban Ministry Center (for the homeless), P.O. Box 31335, Charlotte, NC 28231.

Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com or at www.newcomerkentuckiana.com. Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in New Albany, Ind., so you may go to the website for arrangements.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC 28025
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC 28025
