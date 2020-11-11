Susanne "Sue" Ireland
Susanne "Sue" Silliman Ireland, 83, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Gardens of Taylor Glen in Concord.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Calvary Lutheran Church, in Concord, where she was a longtime member. You may join the family in celebrating her life via live-stream from the church's Youtube Channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCyTbqLhq8yXdLlO2EkDdYKA/
beginning at 2 p.m. The Rev. Deborah Frye will officiate.
A retired elementary school teacher with Cabarrus County Schools, Mrs. Ireland was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Prospect, N.Y. to the late Henry and Ethel Silliman.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Milbredt.
Mrs. Ireland is survived by her husband of 33 years, David M. Ireland; daughter, Heidi Milbredt of Huntersville; son, Kevin Milbredt (fiancée, Cassie) of Mooresville; three stepchildren, Scott Ireland (Patti) of Monroe, Karen Harris (John) of Denver, N.C., and Leigh Bebber (Tony) of Little Mountain, S.C.; and six grandchildren.
Sue was a graduate of The College at Brockport, State University of New York, Brockport, N.Y., and taught elementary school in Irondequoit, N.Y., before relocating to Concord in 1977. In addition to teaching, she enjoyed volunteering with Hospice of Cabarrus County, "Paws for People" and other local organizations that allowed her to give back to those in need. She was known for her outstanding cooking and festive seasonal holiday decorating. Her gentle, quiet and loving demeanor will be remembered by many and dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St., Concord, NC 28025; Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; or the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.