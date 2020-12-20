Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susie Wright Fink
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC
Susie Wright Fink

November 24, 1931 - December 15, 2020

Susie Wright Fink, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at HarborChase of Riverwalk in Rock Hill, S.C.

Susie was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Anson County, daughter of the late Owen Wright and Dezzie Curlee Wright Parnell. She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School and began her career as a secretary at Gates Rubber Company. Following the birth of her children, Susie dedicated the next chapter of her life to her home and family, but still found time to be a substitute teacher at Newell Elementary. Later on, she worked as a waitress for Shoney's and then Quincy's. Susie was an active member of Back Creek Presbyterian Church. She loved helping Alan with their garden, always storing more than enough vegetables to feed family and friends, until the next harvest.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Alan Franklin Fink; sister, Rosa Wright Carpenter; and brothers, Leonard Wright, Luther Wright, and Tony Wright.

She is survived by daughter, Janet F. Marsh and husband, Ken; son, Mick Fink and wife, Maria; grandchildren, Aly Lemons and husband, Isaiah, Sydney Marsh and Noah Marsh; and brother, Frank Parnell and wife, Ollie.

A private graveside service is being scheduled. A celebration of life will be scheduled when restrictions permit a proper event.

Memorials may be directed to Back Creek Presbyterian Church, 1821 Back Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28213.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gordon Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I use to work at Harbor Chase Mrs Susie was so full of life may she rest in peace
A friend
December 29, 2020
-Newell, NC

Sincere Condolences,
Ed. G. Mathis
December 24, 2020
It was always a pleasure to see Suzie with Alan at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church Homecomings as well as Fink family events. She always had a smile and a hug to share. We will miss her!
Jenny Eury
Family
December 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort be with you all during this difficult time. (2 Cor. 1:2-4)
ZF
Neighbor
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results