Susie Wright FinkNovember 24, 1931 - December 15, 2020Susie Wright Fink, 89, of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at HarborChase of Riverwalk in Rock Hill, S.C.Susie was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Anson County, daughter of the late Owen Wright and Dezzie Curlee Wright Parnell. She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School and began her career as a secretary at Gates Rubber Company. Following the birth of her children, Susie dedicated the next chapter of her life to her home and family, but still found time to be a substitute teacher at Newell Elementary. Later on, she worked as a waitress for Shoney's and then Quincy's. Susie was an active member of Back Creek Presbyterian Church. She loved helping Alan with their garden, always storing more than enough vegetables to feed family and friends, until the next harvest.She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Alan Franklin Fink; sister, Rosa Wright Carpenter; and brothers, Leonard Wright, Luther Wright, and Tony Wright.She is survived by daughter, Janet F. Marsh and husband, Ken; son, Mick Fink and wife, Maria; grandchildren, Aly Lemons and husband, Isaiah, Sydney Marsh and Noah Marsh; and brother, Frank Parnell and wife, Ollie.A private graveside service is being scheduled. A celebration of life will be scheduled when restrictions permit a proper event.Memorials may be directed to Back Creek Presbyterian Church, 1821 Back Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28213.