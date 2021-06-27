Sylvia Jean Stirewalt BaucomNovember 19, 1950 - June 20, 2021Sylvia Jean Stirewalt Baucom, 70, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte.Sylvia was born Nov. 19, 1950, in Albemarle, to the late Glenn Stirewalt and the late Mattie Virginia Stirewalt. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Anne Baucom; as well as her friend and former husband, Greg Baucom; brother, Tommy Stirewalt; and brother-in-law Keith Parker.Survivors include her daughter, Tara Baucom Ferrell and husband, Jeremy, of Concord; grandchildren, Andrew Baucom, Avalynn Baucom, Ayden Baucom and Gabriel Ferrell; brother, David Stirewalt and wife, Ruby; sister, Mary Gibson and husband, Lonnie; sister, Sherry Parker; sister, Janet Efird and husband, Joe; sister, Martha Thornton and husband, David; sister, Ginger Harris and husband, Tim; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 28, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 29, at 11 a.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Franklin D. Thompson. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord