Sylvia Jean Stirewalt Baucom
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Sylvia Jean Stirewalt Baucom

November 19, 1950 - June 20, 2021

Sylvia Jean Stirewalt Baucom, 70, of Albemarle, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Atrium Health Pineville in Charlotte.

Sylvia was born Nov. 19, 1950, in Albemarle, to the late Glenn Stirewalt and the late Mattie Virginia Stirewalt. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Melody Anne Baucom; as well as her friend and former husband, Greg Baucom; brother, Tommy Stirewalt; and brother-in-law Keith Parker.

Survivors include her daughter, Tara Baucom Ferrell and husband, Jeremy, of Concord; grandchildren, Andrew Baucom, Avalynn Baucom, Ayden Baucom and Gabriel Ferrell; brother, David Stirewalt and wife, Ruby; sister, Mary Gibson and husband, Lonnie; sister, Sherry Parker; sister, Janet Efird and husband, Joe; sister, Martha Thornton and husband, David; sister, Ginger Harris and husband, Tim; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 28, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 29, at 11 a.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Franklin D. Thompson. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord.
I am so sad for the loss of a good friend, and a wonderful person that Sylvia was to me. But i know she is with her Melody, and in GOD´S loving arms and i will see her again. My prayers are with her family, Tara I love you.
Carol (Shinn) Welborn
Work
June 29, 2021
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
Family
June 24, 2021
Sylvia was my cousin. We had a lot of good times growing up. She was a beautiful lady and loved her family so much.
Susan Ritchie
Family
June 23, 2021
I'm so sorry to read of Sylvia's passing. We went to school together and just recently reconnected. Thought so much of her. Her family is in my prayers
Pat Burris
School
June 23, 2021
