Sylvia P. WilkinsonMs. Sylvia Ann Parham Wilkinson, 69, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home.Sylvia was born Sept. 6, 1951, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late James Marvin Parham and Annie Ruth Gentry Parham. She was a homemaker.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dafener Wilhite; brother, Hurley Daniel Parham; and grandchild, Casey Wilkinson.Ms. Wilkinson is survived by two daughters, Tangy Livengood of Salisbury and Nicole Hill of Concord; son, Donald Ray Wilkinson of China Grove; sister, Loretta Love of Concord; brothers, Leaon Parham of Kannapolis, James Parham of Concord and Terry Parham of China Grove; and two grandchildren, Angel Wilkinson and Jarett Livengood.Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory