Sylvia P. Wilkinson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Sylvia P. Wilkinson

Ms. Sylvia Ann Parham Wilkinson, 69, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., Thursday at Lady's Funeral Home.

Sylvia was born Sept. 6, 1951, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late James Marvin Parham and Annie Ruth Gentry Parham. She was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dafener Wilhite; brother, Hurley Daniel Parham; and grandchild, Casey Wilkinson.

Ms. Wilkinson is survived by two daughters, Tangy Livengood of Salisbury and Nicole Hill of Concord; son, Donald Ray Wilkinson of China Grove; sister, Loretta Love of Concord; brothers, Leaon Parham of Kannapolis, James Parham of Concord and Terry Parham of China Grove; and two grandchildren, Angel Wilkinson and Jarett Livengood.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Mar
11
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Mar
11
Interment
Carolina Memorial Park
Kannapolis, NC
I am so sorry, just found out about my dearest friend. I love you Sylvia... rest in peace in the lords arms.
Donna Wingler
March 14, 2021
Will miss her dearly, I know the angels carried you home and you are forever in Gods arms. Your joy has just begun!
Jane C Parham
March 11, 2021
