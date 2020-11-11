Ted Lamar ThomasSeptember 27, 1951 - November 6, 2020Ted Lamar Thomas, 69, of Amherst, Conn., and China Grove, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, at his residence.He was born in Cabarrus County, Sept. 27, 1951, to John Black Jr. and the late Sally Lee Thomas. Ted was educated in Rowan County Schools and was a 1969 graduate of South Rowan High School. He actively served four years in the U.S. Navy, and then served in the U.S. Army Reserve until 1995. Ted was formerly employed by N.C. Department of Corrections, rising to the rank of superintendent. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and a member of Marable Memorial A.ME. Zion Church.Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., with funeral services at 3 p.m. Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Sabrena D. Thomas of the home; two daughters, Tiffany Thomas (Angel) of Richmond, Va., and Yolanda T. Robinson (Michael) of Greensboro; two sons, Dana Thomas of Kannapolis and Ted Thomas II of Charlotte; six grandchildren; father, John Black Jr. of Kannapolis; two sisters, Julethia Carthens of Washington, D.C., and Catherine Black Gamble of Charlotte; two brothers, Robert Lee Thomas of Kannapolis and John Black III of Kannapolis; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.