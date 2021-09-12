Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Telitha Jane Sapp Mosher
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Telitha Jane Sapp Mosher

May 24, 1976 - September 9, 2021

Telitha Jane Sapp Mosher, 45, of Rockwell, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at Boger Reformed Church, officiated by the Rev. Todd Davis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.

Telitha was born May 24, 1976, in Volusia County, Fla. She was a member of Boger Reformed Church. She enjoyed being a hairdresser and had an interest in fashion. She also enjoyed doing crafts, gardening and was a fan of scary movies.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Janie Sapp; husband, Jason Mosher; son, Joshua Mosher; daughter, Alexis Mosher; sisters, Victoria George, Michelle Sapp, Caroline Trotto and Regina Sapp; and 12 nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Telitha's memory may be made to Boger Reformed Church, 7313 Gold Hill Rd., Concord NC 28025.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street, Mount Pleasant, NC
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boger Reformed Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gordon Funeral Home.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
September 12, 2021
