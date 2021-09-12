Telitha Jane Sapp MosherMay 24, 1976 - September 9, 2021Telitha Jane Sapp Mosher, 45, of Rockwell, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at Boger Reformed Church, officiated by the Rev. Todd Davis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.Telitha was born May 24, 1976, in Volusia County, Fla. She was a member of Boger Reformed Church. She enjoyed being a hairdresser and had an interest in fashion. She also enjoyed doing crafts, gardening and was a fan of scary movies.She is survived by her parents, Michael and Janie Sapp; husband, Jason Mosher; son, Joshua Mosher; daughter, Alexis Mosher; sisters, Victoria George, Michelle Sapp, Caroline Trotto and Regina Sapp; and 12 nieces and nephews.Memorials in Telitha's memory may be made to Boger Reformed Church, 7313 Gold Hill Rd., Concord NC 28025.