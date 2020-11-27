Menu
Terry Frank Burnette
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Terry Frank Burnette

March 16, 1955 - November 23, 2020

Terry Frank Burnette, 65, of Midland, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m., at Love's Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery with the Rev. David Lowe officiating. The family will greet friends after the service.

Terry was born March 16, 1955, in Mecklenburg County, the son of the late Charlie Franklin Burnette and Pearly Thomas Burnette. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and was a member of Love's Chapel U.M.C.

Mr. Burnette is survived by his wife, Pansy A. Burnette of the home; son, Dusty L. Burnette and wife, Charolyn, of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Charlie S. Burnette and Zoey A. Burnette; and sister, Eva Thomas and husband, Dwain, of Locust.

Memorials may be made to Love's Chapel UMC, 808 S. Loves Chapel Rd., Stanfield, NC 28163.

Stanly Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Locust

www.stanlyfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Love's Chapel UMC Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care
Pansy, Dusty and Eva, we are so sorry to hear about Terry. This is so heartbreaking. We are praying for all of you. May God give you strength and comfort.
Belinda Thomas
November 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Ann Wittman
Friend
November 25, 2020
a loved one
November 25, 2020
May the Holy One of Israel comfort Terry's family and friends during this season of morning. May He strengthen you as you continue your journey through the narrow gate and road of life. Blessings and Shalom Shalom.
IKEY SCOTT BURNETTE (COUSIN)
November 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and frends of Terry. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John:316.
November 25, 2020