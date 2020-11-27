Terry Frank BurnetteMarch 16, 1955 - November 23, 2020Terry Frank Burnette, 65, of Midland, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m., at Love's Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery with the Rev. David Lowe officiating. The family will greet friends after the service.Terry was born March 16, 1955, in Mecklenburg County, the son of the late Charlie Franklin Burnette and Pearly Thomas Burnette. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and was a member of Love's Chapel U.M.C.Mr. Burnette is survived by his wife, Pansy A. Burnette of the home; son, Dusty L. Burnette and wife, Charolyn, of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Charlie S. Burnette and Zoey A. Burnette; and sister, Eva Thomas and husband, Dwain, of Locust.Memorials may be made to Love's Chapel UMC, 808 S. Loves Chapel Rd., Stanfield, NC 28163.Stanly Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Locust