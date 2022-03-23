Terry Lynn GoodsonJuly 5, 1966 - March 18, 2022Terry Lynn Goodson, 55, of Marshville, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.Born July 5, 1966, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Larry Goodson and Rachael Edwards.Terry worked as a foreman for Martin Marietta. He loved hunting, fishing, carp tournaments, and watching NASCAR. Terry used to race go-karts in his younger days. He coached baseball, really loved spending time with his kids and tremendously enjoyed family game night.Terry is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Carriker Goodson; his father, Larry Goodson and wife, Evon; his mother, Rachael Edwards; a daughter, Kayla Black and husband, David; a son, Hunter Goodson; three grandchildren, Aaron Black, Sophia Black, and Nova Goodson; a brother, Michael Goodson and wife, Jennifer; a stepbrother, Jason Huffman; a stepsister, Paula Litaker and husband, Chris; his mother-in-law, Brenda Kirby; his father-in-law, Tim Carriker and wife, Flo; numerous nieces and nephews; and his favorite canine companions, Chloe and Teddy.He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dale Carriker.A funeral service to honor Terry's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. George Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Whitley's, prior to the service.The family respectfully requests memorials be made to Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, 509 W 22nd St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home