Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Lynn Goodson
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Terry Lynn Goodson

July 5, 1966 - March 18, 2022

Terry Lynn Goodson, 55, of Marshville, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.

Born July 5, 1966, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Larry Goodson and Rachael Edwards.

Terry worked as a foreman for Martin Marietta. He loved hunting, fishing, carp tournaments, and watching NASCAR. Terry used to race go-karts in his younger days. He coached baseball, really loved spending time with his kids and tremendously enjoyed family game night.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Carriker Goodson; his father, Larry Goodson and wife, Evon; his mother, Rachael Edwards; a daughter, Kayla Black and husband, David; a son, Hunter Goodson; three grandchildren, Aaron Black, Sophia Black, and Nova Goodson; a brother, Michael Goodson and wife, Jennifer; a stepbrother, Jason Huffman; a stepsister, Paula Litaker and husband, Chris; his mother-in-law, Brenda Kirby; his father-in-law, Tim Carriker and wife, Flo; numerous nieces and nephews; and his favorite canine companions, Chloe and Teddy.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dale Carriker.

A funeral service to honor Terry's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The Rev. George Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Whitley's, prior to the service.

The family respectfully requests memorials be made to Friendship Freewill Baptist Church, 509 W 22nd St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Mar
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.