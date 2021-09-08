Terry Wayne HendrixJune 17, 1946 - September 5, 2021Terry Wayne Hendrix, 75, of China Grove, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.Terry was born June 17, 1946, in Cabarrus County, to the late Raymond Hendrix and Ruby Sells Hendrix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Hendrix.Terry was educated in the Kannapolis City Schools system and was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School's Class of 1965. Terry worked for Fiber Industries in Salisbury for 30 years, retiring in 2001. Terry was an avid gardener, loved to read, loved all kinds of music, and truly enjoyed life. Terry was funny, intelligent, and always had a smile and a kind word for everyone.He is survived by two daughters, Jane Hendrix Abernathy (Steve) of Mooresville, and Terri Hendrix Morgan of China Grove; five grandchildren, Meghan Abernathy Van Vynckt (Neal), Brandon Abernathy (Jessica), Bailey Abernathy, Raegan Morgan, and Carly Morgan; one great-grandchild, Kacie Webb; and sister, Cynthia Haynes.There will be no services at this time.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Rowan Regional Library, 920 Kimball Rd., China Grove, NC 28023.Whitley's Funeral Home