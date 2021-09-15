Terry Wayne PittmanDecember 26, 1972 - September 10, 2021Terry Wayne Pittman, 48, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.He was born Dec. 26, 1972, in Cabarrus County, to Roy Lee Pittman and the late Patricia Ann Hardin Pittman. Terry really enjoyed life. Most of all, Terry loved spending time with family, especially his granddaughter. He also loved going fishing and was always after the next big striped bass. He enjoyed camping; was a Carolina Panthers fan; and was a hard worker. Terry was a very good man who always made sure that his family and friends desires were always met.He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Pittman; and sister, Donna Pittman.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Lori Pittman; two sons, Charles Pittman (Megan Waller) and Dale Pittman (Elena Fernandez); father, Roy Lee Pittman; three brothers, Jimmy, Ronnie and Luke Pittman; sister, Patty Robbins; granddaughter, Briella Pittman; and numerus nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Butch Holder officiating, burial will follow directly after service. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to his wife, Laura Pittman; and two sons, Charles and Dale Pittman.Whitley's Funeral Home