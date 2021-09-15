Menu
Terry Wayne Pittman
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Terry Wayne Pittman

December 26, 1972 - September 10, 2021

Terry Wayne Pittman, 48, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 26, 1972, in Cabarrus County, to Roy Lee Pittman and the late Patricia Ann Hardin Pittman. Terry really enjoyed life. Most of all, Terry loved spending time with family, especially his granddaughter. He also loved going fishing and was always after the next big striped bass. He enjoyed camping; was a Carolina Panthers fan; and was a hard worker. Terry was a very good man who always made sure that his family and friends desires were always met.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Pittman; and sister, Donna Pittman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Lori Pittman; two sons, Charles Pittman (Megan Waller) and Dale Pittman (Elena Fernandez); father, Roy Lee Pittman; three brothers, Jimmy, Ronnie and Luke Pittman; sister, Patty Robbins; granddaughter, Briella Pittman; and numerus nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Butch Holder officiating, burial will follow directly after service. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to his wife, Laura Pittman; and two sons, Charles and Dale Pittman.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Thinking of you all and sending luv and prayers
Cage, Trish & Keith
September 17, 2021
Lori , Patty & Family So sorry for your loss I remember Terry telling me when I lost my husband God needed some help building houses in heaven I guess Will and Terry will be building alot now If you need anything I'm here Radio station 106.9 The Life helped me so much He will be missed
Nadine Wilbanks
Friend
September 16, 2021
