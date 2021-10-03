Menu
Thomas Madden Hoskins
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Thomas Madden Hoskins

August 12, 1929 - September 25, 2021

Mr. Thomas Madden Hoskins, of Concord, passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. He will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church officiated by the Rev. Ellen True. The family will receive friends in Davis Hall following the service.

The church is following CDC guidelines so social distancing and face masks will be required for the service and reception.

Tom was born Aug. 12, 1929, in Chester, N.Y., to the late Charles Thomas Hoskins and Gertrude Madden Hoskins. He drove for Greyhound Bus Lines for over 30 years. Tom was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1956, acting as a tank commander in Germany. He continued to have great interest in and knowledge of military tanks and John Deere tractors his whole life. He loved reading and studying topics in history and geography. Tom was a member of First Presbyterian Church. And he really loved Hershey's chocolate always.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Della "Dee" Stampfler Hoskins; children, Steve Hoskins and Keith (Mae) Hoskins both of Laurel, Md., Kevin (Kathy) Hoskins of Purcellville, Va., Kimberly Hoskins (Jim Ainey) and Kristine (Richard) Gelatt both of Montrose, Pa., Michael Skojec (Diane) and Sheila Skojec (Jackie Ferrante) both of Columbia, Md. , Patricia (David) Price and Susan (Mark) Payne both of Concord, Nancy (Marina) Capel of Statesville, and John (Angie) Skojec of Anderson, S.C.; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved their "Grandpa Tom."

Memorials may be made to Cabarrus County Hospice Homecare by going to "Donate Now" at atriumhealthfoundation.org. At the site, go to "Regional Facilities" and then go to the "Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County Fund." The family wishes a very special thank you to all those very dedicated, caring staff, whom provided care to Tom for his last few months.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:45a.m.
First Presbyterian Church - Davis Hall
70 Union St. N., CONCORD, NC
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
70 Union St. N., CONCORD, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.