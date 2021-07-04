Thomas Robby "Whitey" SimpsonApril 5, 1939 - July 1, 2021Thomas Robby "Whitey" Simpson, 82, went to heaven Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, after a brief battle against cancer.Whitey was born April 5, 1939, in Cabarrus County, the son of the late Juanita Castor. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances "Sissy" Troutman Simpson.Whitey was an avid sports fan and loved watching NASCAR races, Carolina Tar Heels basketball, and major league baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Most often you would see him wearing a Carolina Tar Heels shirt or ball cap. In his younger years, Whitey helped coach baseball in the Winecoff Youth League.Whitey was loved by all who knew him and would always greet you with a big 'ole smile. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch and visiting with his neighbors, many who looked after him and kept him in line. Spending time with his family was dear to him and he was most proud of his two grandsons and great-grandson.Whitey retired from Cannon Mills with 44 years of service.He is survived by his daughter, Lesley Simpson Bedgood and husband, Bryan; son, Guy Thomas Simpson, and wife, Crystal; two grandchildren, Thomas Zachary Bedgood and wife, Carly and Holden Kash Simpson; and great-grandson, Thomas Gibson Bedgood.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 7, at 1 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord, officiated by brother-in-law, Danny Benton. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis. After services, family will be receiving friends at the home of daughter, Lesley Simpson Bedgood.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord