Thomas Heath Williams Jr.August 19, 1937 - December 21, 2020Thomas Heath Williams Jr., 83, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.He was born Aug. 19, 1937, a son of the late Thomas Heath Williams Sr. and Ruth Estelle Adcock Williams. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Hampton Williams.Thomas was a veteran of the U.S Air Force. He spent his career working at Cannon Mills Plant Four for 40 years in shipping and receiving. He also worked 10 years part-time for North Carolina Research Campus. Thomas enjoyed attending church and was a member of First Wesleyan Church. He loved sports especially NASCAR, football and baseball. But most of all he loved spending time with his dog and best friend, Sissy.Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Richard "Wayne" (Doris) Williams of Concord; sister, Hazel (Herbert) Hughes of Martinsville, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Scott Wheeler.The family would like to thank Accordius Health and Atrium Health for all the special care and attention they showed Thomas.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thomas's name to First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to Cabarrus County Hospice, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home