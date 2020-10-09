Timothy "Tim" Paul Creswell



July 24, 1962 - September 6, 2020



Timothy "Tim" Paul Creswell passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, as the result of an accident in Pompano Beach, Fla. Tim had been a resident of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., for many years.



He was born in Concord, July 24, 1962, to the late Gene Paul and Linda Lou Hart Creswell.



Tim is survived by his son, Conor Creswell of Kannapolis; sister, Amy of Concord; and brother, Todd (Elizabeth) of Burnsville. He is also survived by nephew, Jacob Creswell of Hendersonville; and nieces, Kathryn Hubble (Marc) of Germany and Peyton Creswell of Concord.



A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, at Carolina Memorial Park. Tim's remains will be buried with our parents. The service will be conducted by Dr. Steve Ayers from McGill Baptist Church, where Tim was a member and attended for many years. The family can be reached at 690 Propston St. in Concord.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.