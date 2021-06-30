Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Tony Gale Stamey
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Tony Gale Stamey

September 18, 1953 - June 28, 2021

Our Beloved, Tony Gale Stamey, 67, unexpectedly passed away Monday morning, June 28, 2021, in Kannapolis.

Born Sept. 18, 1953, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Ida Marie Ward of Kannapolis and the late Millard Ray Stamey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bobby H. Stamey.

Tony was a 1971 graduate of A.L. Brown and had retired after 34 years of loyal service with the City of Concord, where he was an electrical lineman. He was a longtime member of Shady Brook Baptist Church, where he was very active with the food pantry. A true friend of many, he was always willing to help anyone with anything. Gone too soon, Tony will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him. His friendship to all is now a treasure.

Tony will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember, to celebrate and to give thanks for Tony's life will follow at 3 p.m., in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Revs. Charlie Littlejohn and Gene Beaver. Burial will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park.

Loving surviving family members, in addition to his mother, include his devoted wife of 39 years and love of his life, Deborah Paige Stamey; his son, Cameron "Ladd" Stamey (Megan); grandson, Hunter L. Stamey; sisters, Shirley S. Setzer, Joe Carol Hill and Pamela M. Stamey; brother, Randy Stamey; and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Tony's name to Shady Brook Baptist Church, 1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 2:30p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
NC
Jul
1
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
NC
I knew Tony as a humorous kind person. As the activity director of a local healthcare facility I would see Tony often as he dearly loved his sister and visit often. I saw his love for her as he was consistent in his visits even through the pandemic when it could only be done supervised. He always went an extra mile for her in many other ways. He, his sisters and Mom decided I could be known as part of their family and I am certain if I truly had been I would have been grateful for such family. I am sorry for his family and especially his sister! Tony will be missed! Marie Ward you did a fine job of raising your children and teaching them to love. Heaven is rejoicing!
Louree Engle
Other
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tony's passing. We were in school together starting at Shady Brook. I believe you were also in scouts with Gary. You are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Tamara Lunsford Reavis
School
July 2, 2021
I was in the Boy Scouts with Tony, back in the 60's. He lived with his grandma on Coopuper St about a half mile from where I lived on Elwood St. He was a good guy, never wronged me in anyway. He will be missed.
Lewis McCombs
Friend
June 30, 2021
