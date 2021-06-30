Tony Gale StameySeptember 18, 1953 - June 28, 2021Our Beloved, Tony Gale Stamey, 67, unexpectedly passed away Monday morning, June 28, 2021, in Kannapolis.Born Sept. 18, 1953, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of Ida Marie Ward of Kannapolis and the late Millard Ray Stamey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bobby H. Stamey.Tony was a 1971 graduate of A.L. Brown and had retired after 34 years of loyal service with the City of Concord, where he was an electrical lineman. He was a longtime member of Shady Brook Baptist Church, where he was very active with the food pantry. A true friend of many, he was always willing to help anyone with anything. Gone too soon, Tony will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him. His friendship to all is now a treasure.Tony will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember, to celebrate and to give thanks for Tony's life will follow at 3 p.m., in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Revs. Charlie Littlejohn and Gene Beaver. Burial will follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park.Loving surviving family members, in addition to his mother, include his devoted wife of 39 years and love of his life, Deborah Paige Stamey; his son, Cameron "Ladd" Stamey (Megan); grandson, Hunter L. Stamey; sisters, Shirley S. Setzer, Joe Carol Hill and Pamela M. Stamey; brother, Randy Stamey; and extended family members.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Tony's name to Shady Brook Baptist Church, 1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home