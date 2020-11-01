Tony Woodrow HelmsJune 17, 1941 - October 29, 2020Mr. Tony Woodrow Helms, 79, of Concord, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 29, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Harrisburg.Mr. Helms will lie-in-state Sunday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at Wilkinson Funeral Home chapel at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Wilson officiating. Burial will be private for the family.Tony was born June 17, 1941, a son of the late Edward Woodrow Helms and Dessie Louise Lemmonds Helms. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Joan Helms; and son, Jimmy Wayne Helms.Early in his life, he worked for Cannon Mills and during this time, he had a love for playing ball. After getting caught slipping out of work, they finally gave him permission to continue to play and then come back to make up his time. Later on, he went to work for Southern Latex and finished his career at UNCC. He played church league softball, which we all enjoyed watching him play. He was known as "Woody," and his teammates often hollered: "Let's go Woody, knock it out of the park." Tony was a good-hearted family man who was a caregiver to many family members. He attended Wilmar Park Baptist Church and he never met a stranger. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He spent many hours in his boat, on the bank or up in a deer stand getting good quality time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His new love recently was to travel. He saw many parts of the country that he shared with his companion, Barbara Patterson. We are forever grateful for her showing him love and companionship. The most rewarding part is that we knew he was happy, and it definitely showed by the smile on his face.Tony is survived by his children, Penny McCulloh (Bryan), Cindy Heglar, and Mike Helms, (Leanne); brother, Darrell Helms; nephew, Matthew Helms; grandchildren, Chris Cruse, (Casey), Jon Cruse, (Lauren), Casey Bryant (Michael), Kimberly Helms, David Helms, Darren Helms (Mandoline) and Kaylee Helms; sister-in-law, Ellen Upchurch (Howard); and niece, Kathleen Johnson (Nick) of Garland, Texas; uncle, Johnny Helms; eight great-grandchildren and one arriving soon.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home