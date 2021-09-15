Menu
Tracie Kiefer McMillan
Central Cabarrus High School
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Tracie Kiefer McMillan

Tracie Kiefer McMillan of Fayetteville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Wes Judy. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Tracie was born in Galax, Va., to Charlotte and Walter Kiefer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Marcus Pender of Kentucky; three grandchildren, Tatianna, Darius, Lylia; a great-granddaughter, Lilly; and sister, Maria Kiefer Miller of Concord.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nanette Gardner; and brother, Nelson Kiefer.

Tracie was raised in Harrisburg and graduated from Central Cabarrus High School. She dearly loved our country and the military, where she earned many commendations while serving. Although the war took its toll, she never regretted a minute serving. She especially enjoyed her three-plus years in Spain where she was part of the security staff at our U.S. Embassy. While there she traveled throughout Europe in her spare time, she also formed and led a Girl Scout troop. In her tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, she enjoyed interacting with the children there. Upon her retirement in October 2014, she was determined to finish her education, earning her Master Degree of Business Administration from Liberty University, and was working on her doctrine at the time of her death.

She loved her "fur babys," Paris, Roxie and Izzy, and working in her yard and flower beds with her green thumb.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Wounded Warrior Project or to the Humane Society of Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Sep
18
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Walt and Charlotte, I am so very sorry to hear about Tracie. I remember many conversations with her when she would come with Charlotte to her appointments. Praying for you all during this difficult time.
Carrie Robinson
Family
September 20, 2021
