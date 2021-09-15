Tracie Kiefer McMillan
Tracie Kiefer McMillan of Fayetteville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Wes Judy. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.
Tracie was born in Galax, Va., to Charlotte and Walter Kiefer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Marcus Pender of Kentucky; three grandchildren, Tatianna, Darius, Lylia; a great-granddaughter, Lilly; and sister, Maria Kiefer Miller of Concord.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nanette Gardner; and brother, Nelson Kiefer.
Tracie was raised in Harrisburg and graduated from Central Cabarrus High School. She dearly loved our country and the military, where she earned many commendations while serving. Although the war took its toll, she never regretted a minute serving. She especially enjoyed her three-plus years in Spain where she was part of the security staff at our U.S. Embassy. While there she traveled throughout Europe in her spare time, she also formed and led a Girl Scout troop. In her tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, she enjoyed interacting with the children there. Upon her retirement in October 2014, she was determined to finish her education, earning her Master Degree of Business Administration from Liberty University, and was working on her doctrine at the time of her death.
She loved her "fur babys," Paris, Roxie and Izzy, and working in her yard and flower beds with her green thumb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Wounded Warrior Project
or to the Humane Society of Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.