Tracy Frances Howie
March 15, 1962 - March 23, 2022
Tracy Frances Howie, 60, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at M.U.S.C. in Lancaster.
Tracy was born March 15, 1962, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Parks Hunter Howie Sr. and the late Carolyn Elizabeth Howie. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sandra O. Howie.
Tracy was sunshine on a cloudy day for her family and friends. She had a true servant's heart and spent her life caring for and bringing joy to all those around her. Tracy was an accomplished cook, an avid gardener, and a passionate animal lover. She loved horses and especially her dog, a brown Labrador and best friend, Lakota. Tracy had the gift of being able to love unconditionally and was able to show this love in different ways through letters, parties, gifts, trips, and most importantly, visiting those she cared about. She was the ultimate daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Tracy was truly a light in a dark room and will be missed by all of us who had the privilege of knowing her.
The family received friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m., at the funeral home chapel in Harrisburg, officiated by the Rev. Andrea McCumber. Burial followed at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 4815 NC-49 (corner of Morehead and Hwy. 49) in Harrisburg.
Her survivors include five loving siblings, Jim Wolfe and wife, Ellen, Beth Alexander and husband, Don, Jeanne Howie, Rebecca Beard, and Hunter Howie and wife, Robin; nine nieces and nephews, Jon Wolfe and wife, Mandy, Mary Katherine Hale and husband, Gordon, Justin Alexander and wife, Dani, Andrea McCumber and husband, Jeff, Catherine Nielsen and husband, David, Ben Beard and wife, Taylor, Weston Beard and wife, Jessi, Jesse Beard and Matthew Howie; 11 great-nieces and -nephews, Jacob, Jared, Mia, Hannah, Abigail, Chandler, Parks, Logan, Thomas, Hollis and Rosalind. She is also survived by many other family members that she loved dearly; and the biggest joy of her life, her brown Labrador, Lakota.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society
for Breast Cancer, www.donate3.cancer.org
, or The Humane Society of York County, www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org
.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburgwww.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 27, 2022.