Travis Starnes
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Travis Starnes

July 25, 1962 - December 27, 2021

Travis Starnes, 59, of Salisbury, passed away Monday Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.

Travis was born July 25, 1962, in Concord, to the late Marvin Griggs Starnes and Evelyn Marie Starnes.

Travis loved doing hair, it was his passion, he worked a numerous salons in the Kannapolis area, he had a big heart, and he loved all his nieces and nephews and called them, his children.

He was preceded in death by brother, Sammy Starnes; two sisters, Mary Ann Starnes, and Norma Pichardo; niece, Leighanne Chapman; nephew, Terry Michael Chapman; and great-nephew, Lian Thomasee.

Those left to cherish his memory are his nephew, Marvin Starnes Jr. (Brittany); nieces, Alisha Doby (Brock), Christy Oakley, Summer Thomasee; aunts, Tammy and Iris; many more nieces and nephews, and family and friends.

Memorial services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday Dec. 30, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Upright officiating. A visitation was held from 11 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Dec
30
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for this family. Prayers
April king
December 31, 2021
