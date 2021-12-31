Travis StarnesJuly 25, 1962 - December 27, 2021Travis Starnes, 59, of Salisbury, passed away Monday Dec. 27, 2021, at his home.Travis was born July 25, 1962, in Concord, to the late Marvin Griggs Starnes and Evelyn Marie Starnes.Travis loved doing hair, it was his passion, he worked a numerous salons in the Kannapolis area, he had a big heart, and he loved all his nieces and nephews and called them, his children.He was preceded in death by brother, Sammy Starnes; two sisters, Mary Ann Starnes, and Norma Pichardo; niece, Leighanne Chapman; nephew, Terry Michael Chapman; and great-nephew, Lian Thomasee.Those left to cherish his memory are his nephew, Marvin Starnes Jr. (Brittany); nieces, Alisha Doby (Brock), Christy Oakley, Summer Thomasee; aunts, Tammy and Iris; many more nieces and nephews, and family and friends.Memorial services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday Dec. 30, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jeff Upright officiating. A visitation was held from 11 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Whitley's Funeral Home