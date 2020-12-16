Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Valerie Ashlyn Lee
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Central Cabarrus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
Valerie Ashlyn Lee

August 27, 1960 - December 9, 2020

Valerie Ashlyn Lee, 60, of Harrisburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at her home.

Ashlyn was born Aug. 27, 1960, in Charlotte, to Joe William Lee and Michelle Ratcliffe Lee.

Ashlyn graduated from Central Cabarrus High School, where she enjoyed playing basketball and meeting her two life-long friends. Ashlyn led a beautiful fun-filled life, enjoying every minute. She liked hanging out with her friends at J & J Tavern, the Harrisburg Country Club. She loved all things racing and enjoyed going to the track, especially to support her favorite driver, Ricky Rudd. Ashlyn loved spending time on the beach and getting "sunburned" and visiting lighthouses. She collected lighthouses, shot glasses and rocks. Most of all, Ashlyn was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.

In addition to her parents, Ashlyn is survived by her only son, Jordan Lee of Concord; sister, Tammy Hutchings, of Harrisburg; brother, Joel Lee of Wilson; a handful of nephews; one niece; and dear friends, Mary Githens, Lisa Gilland, and Charolyn Lindenberger. Ashlyn was preceded in death by her dear friend, Mike Deece.

Services in celebration of Ashlyn's life are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Hartsell Funeral Home, 12115 University City Blvd.,in Harrisburg. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 pm. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m.

Flowers and donations may be sent to Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, NC
Dec
16
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My Dear Friend ♥
Annette Cash
Friend
May 20, 2021
Joe and Mickey, We are so sorry for your loss. We will keep your family in our prayers. Sending hugs and love to you.
Barry and Beth Alexander
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results