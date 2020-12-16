Valerie Ashlyn LeeAugust 27, 1960 - December 9, 2020Valerie Ashlyn Lee, 60, of Harrisburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at her home.Ashlyn was born Aug. 27, 1960, in Charlotte, to Joe William Lee and Michelle Ratcliffe Lee.Ashlyn graduated from Central Cabarrus High School, where she enjoyed playing basketball and meeting her two life-long friends. Ashlyn led a beautiful fun-filled life, enjoying every minute. She liked hanging out with her friends at J & J Tavern, the Harrisburg Country Club. She loved all things racing and enjoyed going to the track, especially to support her favorite driver, Ricky Rudd. Ashlyn loved spending time on the beach and getting "sunburned" and visiting lighthouses. She collected lighthouses, shot glasses and rocks. Most of all, Ashlyn was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.In addition to her parents, Ashlyn is survived by her only son, Jordan Lee of Concord; sister, Tammy Hutchings, of Harrisburg; brother, Joel Lee of Wilson; a handful of nephews; one niece; and dear friends, Mary Githens, Lisa Gilland, and Charolyn Lindenberger. Ashlyn was preceded in death by her dear friend, Mike Deece.Services in celebration of Ashlyn's life are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Hartsell Funeral Home, 12115 University City Blvd.,in Harrisburg. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 pm. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m.Flowers and donations may be sent to Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg