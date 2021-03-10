Vera J. Hancock



Vera Jeanette Kerley Hancock, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., lost her battle with cancer and gained her heavenly wings Friday, March 5, 2021. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family.



Vera was born Feb. 2, 1945, to James Kerley and Geneva Kerley Reed, who preceded her in death.



Vera graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, and worked at Fieldcrest Cannon for over 30 years, before retiring. After retirement, she spent years as a nanny to Carson and Brandon.



Vera shared 58 wonderful years of marriage with husband, James "Jimmy" Hancock. They had two children, Chris Hancock and wife, Cheri, Pam Hancock Hamby and husband, Scott.



Her most enjoyable moments were spending time with her family. Vera had five grandchildren, Christopher Hancock, Kayla Hamby Williams (Shane), Alex Hancock Overcash (Drew), Andi Hancock Sherrill (Garrett), Brittany Hamby Frank (Hunter); and five great-grandchildren, Jayda, Christina, Finnley, Esme'e and Payton. Vera is also survived by her four siblings, Maxine Huffman, Jimmy Kerley (Judy), Bennie Kerley (Eve), and Reneé Reinheardt (Beth).



The family request memorials be sent to Crescent Hospice, 3959 Highway 17 Bypass, Suite D., Murrels Inlet, SC 29576.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.