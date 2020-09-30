Menu
Vernon Keith Bell
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Vernon Keith Bell

November 21, 1961 -

September 25, 2020

Vernon Keith Bell, 58, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Cabarrus County, Nov. 21, 1961, he was the son of the late Linda King Bell and Millard Paul Bell.

Vernon was a great car salesman with a passion for outdoor adventures and horses. He was a loving father and a great brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Trina Sloop, and nephew, David Grape.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Bell of Mocksville, whom he married Dec. 1, 2012; son, Andrew Helms of Virginia; daughters, Brittany Bell of Stow, Ohio, and Chelsea Bell of Stow, Ohio; ex-wife, Kimberly Bell of Stow, Ohio; sisters, Tammy Howell (Dale) of Concord and Teresa Bell of Concord; six nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew.

A private family service will be held.

Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Bell family. Condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
