Victor Whyland PhillipsJune 17, 1956 - January 22, 2021Victor Whyland Phillips, 64, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House. He was born June 17, 1956, in Syracuse, N.Y., a son of the late Kenneth and Charlotte (Whyland) Phillips. He was preceded in death by his wife, Candy (Lee) Phillips; a brother, William "Butch" Whyland; and a sister, Elaine Marshall.Victor was employed at Greiner Bio-One in Monroe for more than 20 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed many things in life, like flying RC planes, watching UFC, fishing, card games, classic cars, and good food. He loved his dogs, Razzie and Zoey, and he loved his family.He was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and father. He will be missed dearly, and he will be remembered fondly.Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Ashley Phillips; and his brother, Ronald Phillips.His family received friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, at Whitley's Funeral Home. He was buried in Syracuse, N.Y., along with his wife.Memorials may be made to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147.