Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Virginia Bennett "Ernestine" Earnhardt
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Virginia "Ernestine" Bennett Earnhardt

January 19, 1930 - December 16, 2020

Virginia "Ernestine" Bennett Earnhardt, 90, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at home, after a period of declining health.

Born, Jan. 19, 1930, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Enola Karriker Bennett. Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Eugene Earnhardt, Dec. 1, 1970.

During her working years, Ernestine was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed sewing and dancing at Senior Centers.

Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Jane Hoyle and husband, Jim, of Lincolnton; two sons, Doug and wife, Zetta, of China Grove, and Clay of Kannapolis; four grandchildren, Zachary and Seth Hoyle, Caitlin Brown and Brittany Umburger; three brothers, Wilson, Lewis and James Bennett; sister, Mildred Whittington; and her favorite canine companion, Toby.

There will be no formal services for Ernestine.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to those who helped care for Ernestine during her illness.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Caroline Benedetti
December 22, 2020
RIP dear lady. Somewhere over the rainbow you'll be dancing away.
Terry Geitner
December 21, 2020
I enjoyed the times we were together with laugher,dance,Hulu,lunches and a few trips. RIP Tina
Peanut
December 18, 2020
