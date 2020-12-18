Virginia "Ernestine" Bennett EarnhardtJanuary 19, 1930 - December 16, 2020Virginia "Ernestine" Bennett Earnhardt, 90, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at home, after a period of declining health.Born, Jan. 19, 1930, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Enola Karriker Bennett. Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Eugene Earnhardt, Dec. 1, 1970.During her working years, Ernestine was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed sewing and dancing at Senior Centers.Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Jane Hoyle and husband, Jim, of Lincolnton; two sons, Doug and wife, Zetta, of China Grove, and Clay of Kannapolis; four grandchildren, Zachary and Seth Hoyle, Caitlin Brown and Brittany Umburger; three brothers, Wilson, Lewis and James Bennett; sister, Mildred Whittington; and her favorite canine companion, Toby.There will be no formal services for Ernestine.The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to those who helped care for Ernestine during her illness.Whitley's Funeral Home