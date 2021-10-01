Menu
Virginia Dare Waggoner "Ginny" Rollings
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Virginia "Ginny" Dare Waggoner Rollings

Mrs. Virginia "Ginny" Dare Waggoner Rollings, 87, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.

A funeral service is scheduled for a later date due to the pandemic. Burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery.

Mrs. Rollings was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Madison County, Ga. She was a daughter of the late Key Waggoner Sr. and Margaret Thompson Waggoner. She was a member of Jackson Park Pentecostal Church. Ginny was always a caretaker of many. She was always caring for the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends' kids and various family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lavone Rollings Sr.; son, Daniel L. Rollings Jr.; and brother, Key Waggoner Jr.

Mrs. Rollings is survived by her daughter, Sherry Rollings Eudy and husband, Alvin of Seymour, Tenn.; son, Andrew Detwiler and wife, Tanya of Brunswick, Md.; two grandchildren, Kenneth Eudy and Christy Strickland and husband, Brandon; six great-grandchildren, Aleah Bebber, Hunter Sellers, Ashley French, Taylor French, Ethan Detwiler and Austin Eudy. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sandra Waggoner and children.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mamaw was the best woman to ever exist, she was kind, wise, and very caring of everyone she knew. She was always there to give a hand in times of trial and make some the best dressing for thanksgiving I know. You will be missed mamaw, say hi to papaw for me
Aleah Bebber
Family
October 2, 2021
