Virginia "Ginny" Dare Waggoner RollingsMrs. Virginia "Ginny" Dare Waggoner Rollings, 87, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.A funeral service is scheduled for a later date due to the pandemic. Burial will be in Salisbury National Cemetery.Mrs. Rollings was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Madison County, Ga. She was a daughter of the late Key Waggoner Sr. and Margaret Thompson Waggoner. She was a member of Jackson Park Pentecostal Church. Ginny was always a caretaker of many. She was always caring for the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends' kids and various family members.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Lavone Rollings Sr.; son, Daniel L. Rollings Jr.; and brother, Key Waggoner Jr.Mrs. Rollings is survived by her daughter, Sherry Rollings Eudy and husband, Alvin of Seymour, Tenn.; son, Andrew Detwiler and wife, Tanya of Brunswick, Md.; two grandchildren, Kenneth Eudy and Christy Strickland and husband, Brandon; six great-grandchildren, Aleah Bebber, Hunter Sellers, Ashley French, Taylor French, Ethan Detwiler and Austin Eudy. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sandra Waggoner and children.Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory