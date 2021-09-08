Menu
W. Stephen Burt
1947 - 2021
1947
2021
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
W. Stephen Burt

February 23, 1947 - August 27, 2021

W. Stephen Burt, 74, of Harrisburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte.

Steve was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Charlotte, to the late Alexander Worth Burt and the late Mildred Warner Burt. He was among the youngest to earn Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America at age 13, and he served in the U.S. Air Force, Special Operations, Air Commando, as a Combat Engineer in the Vietnam War. He worked at various design firms in the city before retiring from UNC Charlotte Design Services Dept., after 18½ years. He was an active member of Central Church of God for more than 40 years.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m., at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd. in Charlotte.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Julie Eatman Burt of Harrisburg; and daughters, Stephanie Burt of Charleston, S.C., and Courtney Burt Scott of Indian Trail.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Air Commando Assoc.; The Wounded Warrior Project; and Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
Sep
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sharon Memorial Park
5716 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
