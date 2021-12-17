To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Ed Roscoe
Friend
December 21, 2021
Ed Roscoe
Friend
December 21, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. We were best friends all through High School and he only lived four houses down the street. We were always at either his house or mine. Those were the best of times and there were a few not the best but we remained close for many years. Lost a dear friend who had a heart of gold and went through a lot of rough times. He is missed and I am sure he suffers no more being in God's hands. Will never forget him and all our good times! Prayers for the family!!
Ed Roscoe
Friend
December 21, 2021
Prayers for the family!!
Danny Philemon
School
December 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He dated my older sister for a while in high school and we've been friends ever since. I never knew that his sister was married to Al McCool, I used to live just down the street from AL and Talitha on Walter St about 62 years ago!!
Lewis McCombs
Friend
December 18, 2021
Our prayers continue for you Melanie. May God's peace fill your life during this difficult time.