I was so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. We were best friends all through High School and he only lived four houses down the street. We were always at either his house or mine. Those were the best of times and there were a few not the best but we remained close for many years. Lost a dear friend who had a heart of gold and went through a lot of rough times. He is missed and I am sure he suffers no more being in God's hands. Will never forget him and all our good times! Prayers for the family!!

Ed Roscoe Friend December 21, 2021