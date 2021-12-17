Menu
W.R. "Bill" Henry

August 12, 1951 - December 8, 2021

William "Bill" Rufus Henry, 70, of Concord, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with his daughter by his side.

He was the son of the late Rufus Abraham Henry and Colleen Joyce Yates Henry of Concord. Bill was a graduate of Northwest Cabarrus, class of 1970. He enjoyed NASCAR and many other sports.

He is survived by his daughter, Melanie D. Henry of Concord; sisters, Joyce (Albert) McCool and Joan (Howard) Honeycutt, all of Kannapolis; multiple nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

There will be no memorial service per his request.

Memorials can be made to either of the following, Baptist Children's Home, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 585, Albemarle, NC 28002.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ed Roscoe
December 21, 2021
Ed Roscoe
December 21, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. We were best friends all through High School and he only lived four houses down the street. We were always at either his house or mine. Those were the best of times and there were a few not the best but we remained close for many years. Lost a dear friend who had a heart of gold and went through a lot of rough times. He is missed and I am sure he suffers no more being in God's hands. Will never forget him and all our good times! Prayers for the family!!
Ed Roscoe
December 21, 2021
Prayers for the family!!
Danny Philemon
December 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. He dated my older sister for a while in high school and we've been friends ever since. I never knew that his sister was married to Al McCool, I used to live just down the street from AL and Talitha on Walter St about 62 years ago!!
Lewis McCombs
December 18, 2021
Our prayers continue for you Melanie. May God's peace fill your life during this difficult time.
Peggy and Mickey Cheek
December 17, 2021
