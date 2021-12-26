Wanda "Sue" Kay Hendrix HoneycuttJanuary 26, 1949 - December 23, 2021Mrs. Wanda "Sue" Kay Hendrix Honeycutt, 72, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastors Jesse Watkins and Debbie Lewis. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Wanda was born Jan. 26, 1949, in Concord, to the late Arthur Hendrix and Tessie Morgan Hendrix.Wanda's number one passion was her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she absolutely adored them. She also enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves baseball, Tennessee Volunteers football, Pittsburgh Steelers football, and Tony Stewart racing. She never met a stranger and lit up the room when she entered.She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James "Ronnie" Honeycutt; daughter, Lisa Honeycutt Hagan and husband, Wayne; sons, Tony Honeycutt and wife, Teresa, Jimmy Honeycutt; sisters, Beverly Hendrix Cuzzen, Debbie Maulden, Vickie Gray, Marsha Hendrix; brothers, Tim Hendrix and wife, Phyllis, Billy Hendrix and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Tyler Honeycutt and wife, Ashton, Taylor Whitley and husband, Justin, Cody Honeycutt, Braden Honeycutt; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Aubrey Honeycutt.Wilkinson Funeral Home