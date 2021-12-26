Menu
Wanda Kay Hendrix "Sue" Honeycutt
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Wanda "Sue" Kay Hendrix Honeycutt

January 26, 1949 - December 23, 2021

Mrs. Wanda "Sue" Kay Hendrix Honeycutt, 72, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastors Jesse Watkins and Debbie Lewis. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Wanda was born Jan. 26, 1949, in Concord, to the late Arthur Hendrix and Tessie Morgan Hendrix.

Wanda's number one passion was her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she absolutely adored them. She also enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves baseball, Tennessee Volunteers football, Pittsburgh Steelers football, and Tony Stewart racing. She never met a stranger and lit up the room when she entered.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James "Ronnie" Honeycutt; daughter, Lisa Honeycutt Hagan and husband, Wayne; sons, Tony Honeycutt and wife, Teresa, Jimmy Honeycutt; sisters, Beverly Hendrix Cuzzen, Debbie Maulden, Vickie Gray, Marsha Hendrix; brothers, Tim Hendrix and wife, Phyllis, Billy Hendrix and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Tyler Honeycutt and wife, Ashton, Taylor Whitley and husband, Justin, Cody Honeycutt, Braden Honeycutt; and great-grandchildren, Carson and Aubrey Honeycutt.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne, Concord, NC
Dec
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
A dear friend & beautiful Christian woman. Wonderful loving Mother who was always so very proud of her Children. She absolutely adored her Grandbabies & Great Grandbabies. Never a day went by without her seeing or talking to her family. Always thinking of others & not herself. Such a devoted wife to Ronnie. Ronnie, Tony, Jimmy & beautiful Lisa, we offer our sincere condolences to you with as much love as our friendship is long. May the love of family & friends help guide you through this sorrow. Much love, always
Susan & Peter Jellen
December 26, 2021
To Wanda's Family, She will be greatly missed. I worked with Wanda for 10 years and enjoyed every moment that we were together. She was a Bright Shining Light!!!
Lottie N Hoffman
Work
December 26, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Until we meet again on those beautiful streets of gold. Tony, Jimmy and Lisa she was so proud of you all. Just know she loved you all dearly. Love you all and praying for you. Love aunt Deb.
Deborah Mauldin
December 26, 2021
