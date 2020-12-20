Menu
Warren Goodson "Bill" Anderson
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Warren "Bill" Goodson Anderson

January 4, 1930 - December 11, 2020

Warren "Bill" Goodson Anderson passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in High Point.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for the family is scheduled at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27. Livestream for Bill's friends and church family will be available at the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Bill was born Jan. 4, 1930, in South Boston, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Green and Mary Tulloh Anderson; brother, William Tulloh Anderson; and wives, Venetia Stallings Anderson and Patricia Stansbury Anderson.

He is survived by his three daughters, Martha Dobson and husband, Allen, of Mt. Pleasant, Venetia Skahen and husband, Jim, of Concord, and Mary Riddick and husband, Michael, of Kinston; seven grandchildren, Robert (Angela), Elizabeth Jones (Pat), Sara, Catherine Sedergren (Nathaniel), Rebecca, Molly and Matthew; and two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Dawson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC 27262.

Cumby Family Funeral Service of High Point

www.cumbyfuneral.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
