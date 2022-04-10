Waylon Blue Thomas
June 2, 1931 - April 4, 2022
Waylon Blue Thomas, 90, of Concord, passed away peacefully Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
A memorial service will be held at Epworth Methodist Church in Concord Tuesday, April 12, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Bill Roberts officiating. A graveside service will be held at Johnson Grove Cemetery in Vass, Wednesday, April 13, at 11 a.m.
Waylon was born June 2, 1931, in Lee County, to the late Algay Burns Thomas and Ernest Jasper Thomas Sr. He was also preceded in death by his son, Waylon Michael Thomas.
Waylon is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rachel Frye Thomas; son, Jason Thomas (Jennifer) of Manteo; grandson, Jacob Thomas of Four Oaks; great-grandson, Jensen Thomas; three sisters, Lois Key of Greenville, S.C., Mary Upchurch (Avron) and Peggy Gaines (Doyle) of Sanford; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Waylon graduated from Vass-Lakeview High School in 1949. He worked with Saco-Lowell in Sanford prior to being employed by IBM in Raleigh. He enjoyed a 50 year career in various areas and places with IBM. After he retired, he became an exceptional locksmith and was well known throughout the area. Waylon and his family joined Epworth United Methodist Church shortly after moving to Concord in 1982. He served his church as a member of the Board of Trustees, including terms as Chair of Trustees, and as a member of the Finance Committee and Church Council. He was active in the United Methodist Men and along with his wife, enjoyed working the Hot Dog Ministry, and participating in many other activities in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Wilkinson Funeral Homewww.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.