Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne Y. Krimminger
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Wayne Y. Krimminger

October 28, 1946 - December 29, 2021

Wayne Y. Krimminger, 75, of Midland, passed away, at his home, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Rocky Ridge UMC Cemetery. The Rev. Tam Wensil will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., in the church's Family Life Center, prior to the service.

Wayne was born in Cabarrus County, Oct. 28, 1946, to Grover Y. and Marie Sossamon Krimminger. After graduating from Bethel High School in 1965, he served in the U.S. Army.

He was a hunter and a true outdoorsman. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Tamara Krimminger.

Mr. Krimminger is survived by his wife, Dianne Carriker Krimminger; son, Wayne Y. Krimminger Jr; stepdaughter, Nicole Hill; and grandchildren, Barrett Edwin Krimminger and Alayna Faith Krimminger.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church, 1428 Old Charlotte Rd., Concord NC 28027; or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Rocky Ridge UMC Life Center
NC
Jan
2
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Rocky Ridge UMC Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Wayne & Dianne, I am so sorry, I am just now seeing this and my heart breaks so deeply. The entire family are in my thoughts. God Speed!!!
Kevin Jones
January 9, 2022
Allen Godfrey
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results