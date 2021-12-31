Wayne Y. KrimmingerOctober 28, 1946 - December 29, 2021Wayne Y. Krimminger, 75, of Midland, passed away, at his home, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Rocky Ridge UMC Cemetery. The Rev. Tam Wensil will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., in the church's Family Life Center, prior to the service.Wayne was born in Cabarrus County, Oct. 28, 1946, to Grover Y. and Marie Sossamon Krimminger. After graduating from Bethel High School in 1965, he served in the U.S. Army.He was a hunter and a true outdoorsman. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family.He was preceded in death by his sister, Tamara Krimminger.Mr. Krimminger is survived by his wife, Dianne Carriker Krimminger; son, Wayne Y. Krimminger Jr; stepdaughter, Nicole Hill; and grandchildren, Barrett Edwin Krimminger and Alayna Faith Krimminger.Memorials may be made to Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church, 1428 Old Charlotte Rd., Concord NC 28027; or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home