Wesley Davis Eidson
May 8, 1947 - December 5, 2020
Wesley Davis Eidson, 73, of Rockwell, passed away of natural causes at 9:19 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.
Wesley was born May 8, 1947, in North Carolina, to the late Davis Inavinate Eidson and the late Gladys Aileen Newsome.
He is survived by his three children, Dale Eidson, Rebecca Rolfsmeyer, Theresa Eidson-Ledger; five grandchildren; and sister, Carol Roughton. His children called him Dad, but to many that were graced with his presence in the world, he was "Peepaw," Uncle Wes, "Moose" or "Coach Eidson." In his humble and simple nature, you would not know the trail he blazed in life; but for those of us in his path, knew the magnitude of the influence he had on this place.
Our dad was born in hard times and grew to be a hardworking man. Raised only by his mother, Gladys Newsome, who worked multiple jobs to achieve a living wage and put our dad and his sisters through college for a better life. As early as 14 paying his dues, our dad worked at the Cannon Village Mill and also worked construction while applying himself to academics and athletics at A.L. Brown High School. Excelling in multiple sports and achieving the grade he, earned his place on the roster of the Clemson Tigers NCAA football team in the late 60s. After college, he gave service to our country in Vietnam as an Army field artillery officer. Passionate to be an electrician, but for a more fulfilling path, proceeding Vietnam, he became a high school science teacher and a coach. As a teacher and coach, dad attained superior educational recognition as well as coached young men to championships from the county to national level in four different sports. In his most superlative characteristic of giving, dad gave back to education and athletics at EE Smith, North West Cabarrus, North Stanly, Albemarle and A.L. Brown high schools, retiring after over 30 years of educating and coaching.
The older you get the more you have to leave behind. Many will miss dad. Many have much good about themselves as a credit to him. He was an unrelenting man in teaching not just from the book but from the heart. He inspired so many with his straightforward nature, humor, whit, and application to giving to and getting the best out of those around him. I know in my hard times I can hear the words, "get off your back son!" A voice in my conscience, demanding that I achieve at the cost of honest and exhausted effort. A voice I'm sure that is accustomed to many that learned from dad to face life's challenges head on.
If you knew him, you know his legacy; honored high school athlete, NCAA ACC Football championship at Clemson, officer in the U.S. Army, nationally recognized and national record setting High School wrestling coach and father of three. If you were in his path you were definitely inspired by him, you're what he leaves behind. The world isn't a lesser place because dad has passed on; it's so much greater because he passed through.
If you wish to be contacted for memorial services set for Spring of 2021, you can email Dale W Eidson, [email protected]
Please use the name "Wesley Eidson" in the subject line.
