Wilhelmina Elizabeth CampbellWilhelmina Elizabeth Campbell (Cook), 71, of Kannapolis, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.She was born in Springfield, Mass., to the late Dupree and Virginia (Jones) Moon of Hartford, Conn. Wilhelmina was a graduate of Weaver High School, class of 1968, and the University of Hartford, class of 1992, where she earned her bachelor's degree in Communications. She spent most of her life in Hartford, and served diligently with the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church (where she was baptized) until her relocation in 1994, to Buffalo, N.Y. She spent her entire professional career working in Human Resources and held numerous management positions.Prior to her retirement in 2009, her most recent employer was Faro Technologies in Lake Mary, Fla. In 2015, Wilhelmina became the author of the book "Mighty… Who me?" to help young people find their faith and overcome obstacles. Wilhelmina was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church of Kannapolis. She was also a committed member of the Criterion Civic Club of Eustis, Fla., where she volunteered in community service. She was a dedicated volunteer with the Department of Elderly Affairs (SHINE Program) where she assisted seniors with Medicare challenges. She was the director of the Ethel Estelle Campbell Scholarship Foundation for six years.A visitation was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church, 2474 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis. The services will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jesse Campbell Sr. (retired chief of police of the city of Hartford, Conn.) of the home; daughter, Kelly Campbell of Concord; son, Jesse Campbell Jr. of Los Angeles, Calif.; granddaughter, Naomi Campbell of Concord; three sisters, Doris Houghton of Springfield, Anne Baymon (Fred), and Stella Lyons; two brothers, Horace Cook (Elaine) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Albert Moon (Margie) of Hartford; in-laws, Ethel Mae Ford of New Haven, Conn., Carol Jenkins of West Haven, Conn., Dorothy Earle (Victor) of Winter Haven, Fla., Edgar Campbell (Gloria) of Houston, Texas, Benjamin Campbell of Memphis, Tenn., Daniel Campbell (Rae) of Williamsburg, Va., and Norris Horton (Faye) of Haynes City, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.