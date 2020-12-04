Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William and Blakley Harrell
William & Blakley Harrell

November 24, 2020

William Rowdy Harrell, 30, and Blakley Peyton Lightsey Harrell, 23, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. There will be a public celebration of life Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m., at Howell Field, Highway 69 South, Rowdy Harrell Way in Moundville, Ala., with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.

Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South

6100 Old Greensboro Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Howell Field
Highway 69 South, Rowdy Harrell Way, Moundville, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Megan Johnson
December 2, 2020