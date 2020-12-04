William & Blakley Harrell
November 24, 2020
William Rowdy Harrell, 30, and Blakley Peyton Lightsey Harrell, 23, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. There will be a public celebration of life Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m., at Howell Field, Highway 69 South, Rowdy Harrell Way in Moundville, Ala., with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.