William Bost "Bill" Boger
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
William "Bill" Bost Boger

August 7, 1939 - December 13, 2020

William "Bill" Bost Boger, 81, of Midland, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County, Aug. 7, 1939, to the late John Ray BogerSr. and the late Jessie Bost Boger.

We will be celebrating his life Saturday, Dec. 19, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Boger Family Farm, 2975 Cal Bost Rd., in Midland. All are welcome to drop by. Social distancing and masks will be required.

A drive-in funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union St. N, in Concord. Parking is available at the parking lot on Killarney Avenue, on-street parking on Union Street, Cabarrus County Public Library parking deck, and any other parking around the church.

Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Jackie Boger; his children, William and wife, Gina Boger, Jeslyn and husband, Mark Williams, and Jacqueline and husband, Chuck Gafrarar; his precious grandchildren, Peyton and husband, Chase Clemons, Ridgley Boger, Drake Boger, Isaiah Boger, Izzy Boger, Jason Williams and fiancée, Montana Maurer, Jamie Williams, Jacob Williams, and Caleb Gafrarar; his one and only great-grandson, Coen Clemons; his brother, John Jr. and wife, Anne Boger, of Greensboro; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bill enjoyed golfing, car racing, attending go kart races and ball games to support his grandchildren.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Boger Family Farm
2975 Cal Bost Rd., Midland, NC
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Central United Methodist Church
30 Union St. N, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Ann Johnson
December 29, 2020
I met Bill at Corbin Hills Golf Course. I have known him for only a short time but got to ride in the same cart with him multiple times. It was a treat to be around Bill. He had a magnetic personality and me feel like I had known him for years, I'll miss him . My condolences to the family.
John Bruce
December 24, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to The Boger family on your loss. Bill was a good man who we shared times with through the years. At kart races watching grandson Caleb racing to chats with his sly humor that ended with his laugh and grin. Bill will be sadly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all his family. This was not the checkered flag expected... but heaven gained another family angel. Expect thunder as he gets kart races rolling in heaven. Fondly, Clarann & Charlie
Clarann & Charles Gafrarar Sr
December 20, 2020
John Pharr
December 16, 2020
I love Bill and Jackie, wonderful friends. Bill had a great sense of humor, always ready with a joke. He will be greatly missed. God bless the Boger family Love, Brenda
Brenda Dellinger
December 16, 2020
