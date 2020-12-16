William "Bill" Bost BogerAugust 7, 1939 - December 13, 2020William "Bill" Bost Boger, 81, of Midland, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County, Aug. 7, 1939, to the late John Ray BogerSr. and the late Jessie Bost Boger.We will be celebrating his life Saturday, Dec. 19, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Boger Family Farm, 2975 Cal Bost Rd., in Midland. All are welcome to drop by. Social distancing and masks will be required.A drive-in funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union St. N, in Concord. Parking is available at the parking lot on Killarney Avenue, on-street parking on Union Street, Cabarrus County Public Library parking deck, and any other parking around the church.Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Jackie Boger; his children, William and wife, Gina Boger, Jeslyn and husband, Mark Williams, and Jacqueline and husband, Chuck Gafrarar; his precious grandchildren, Peyton and husband, Chase Clemons, Ridgley Boger, Drake Boger, Isaiah Boger, Izzy Boger, Jason Williams and fiancée, Montana Maurer, Jamie Williams, Jacob Williams, and Caleb Gafrarar; his one and only great-grandson, Coen Clemons; his brother, John Jr. and wife, Anne Boger, of Greensboro; many nieces, nephews, and friends.Bill enjoyed golfing, car racing, attending go kart races and ball games to support his grandchildren.