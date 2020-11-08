William "Bill" Boyd SafritMay 5, 1940 - November 12, 2020William "Bill" Boyd Safrit, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, finished his earthy work and went to be with his Savior Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his sideBill was born May 5, 1940, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Ralph Oney Safrit and Zelia Josey Safrit. He was also preceded in death by a son, Darren Boyd Safrit, one year prior to the day of his father's death.Bill was a member of Midway United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was employed as a truck driver for many years and retired from Consolidated Freight Lines.Bill was very active in Masonry. Allen-Graham 695 was his home lodge but he held membership in Eureka Lodge 283, honorary member of Fulton Lodge 99, Andrew Jackson 576, Union 618, and Spencer 543. He had also served as a Past District Deputy Grand Master and a Past District Deputy Grand Lecturer for District 28. He also was a member of Eastern Star Chapter 268 in Midland. He supported the Masonic Home for Children and was on board committees at the home. He was an avid Bill Elliott fan.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Gary Posey. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at Stanly Memorial Gardens in Albemarle with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Navy. Masonic graveside rites will be conferred by Past Grand Master Mac Sigmon.Family members left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Shirley Joyce Furr Safrit of the home; sons, John Safrit and wife, Shandy, of Albemarle, and Mark and Keith Safrit, both of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren; Zelie, Everlee and Quinley Safrit; two sisters, Pauline Calabrey and husband, Jim, of New York, and Carolyn Fink and husband, Harold, of Concord.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.Whitley's Funeral Home