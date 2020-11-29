William "Bill" David Graham Jr.August 22, 1962 - November 23, 2020William "Bill" David Graham Jr., 58, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.Bill was born Aug. 22, 1962, in Glen Ridge N.J., a son of Marie DeJohn Graham and the late William David Graham Sr.Bill had a passion and love for all things music. He loved jazz and was a talented trumpet player. He would share his talent playing trumpet in the church band and also in community bands. He took that love for music and received a degree from Appalachian State in Music and Business Merchandising. Bill spent his career working for Walmart and retiring after 30 years. Most of that time, he spent as Store Manager at Walmart Supercenter in Chambersburg, Pa. He was involved in many charitable organizations including Kiwanis of Chambersburg.He was devout Christian and had a strong relationship with the Lord. He modeled his life around one of his favorite verses, 1 Thessalonians 5:17. Bill attended church and served as a deacon at The Open Door Church and Charity Baptist Church. Bill was an avid reader and loved a good book. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandson, Liam. Bill was always altruistic touching the lives of many. He will be remembered for his generous nature and kind heart.Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 38 years, Deandra Graham; daughters, Sandra and Anna Graham; grandson, Liam Keefer; brother, Jeffrey Graham and wife, Annette; and nephew, Benjamin Graham.Services will remain private.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.Whitley's Funeral Home