William Reid Honeycutt Jr.December 13, 1929 - October 29, 2020William Reid Honeycutt Jr., 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. Andrews Assisted Living.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mr. Honeycutt will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service. The family will be present from 1 to 3 p.m., to receive friends, prior to the service.Mr. Honeycutt was born in Cabarrus County, Dec. 13, 1929, to the late William Reid Honeycutt Sr. and Edith Kathleen Eudy Honeycutt. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a field wireman. Upon his return from service, he continued in the communications field as a construction foreman for Concord Telephone Company for 40+ years. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and working on the family farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Neal Honeycutt in 2015; sisters, Mae Block and Edith Eagle; and brother, J. David Honeycutt.Mr. Honeycutt is survived by a son, William "Bill" Reid Honeycutt III (Jewel) of Arizona; two daughters, Diane Johnston (Bruce) of McAdenville, and Linda Aube (Earle) of Concord; four grandchildren, Benjamin Johnston (Heather), Earle Aube III (girlfriend, Sarah Dehart), Anna Johnston Murphy (Sean), Reid Aube (fiancée, Sydney Blue), stepgrandchildren, Stephanie and Adam; great-grandson, Knox Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews.The Honeycutt family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of St. Andrews Assisted Living for their care of Mr. Honeycutt over the past year.Memorial contributions in William's honor may be directed to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 237, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.