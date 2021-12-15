William "Bill" L. SidesWilliam "Bill" L. Sides, 75, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Bill had struggled with illness for about two years, but had been blessed to spend that time with people who loved and cared deeply for him and his family.Known to most as "Bill" or "Mr. Bill", he was always ready to help others and knew just how to bring a smile and joy to those around him. Bill was born in Maiden, in 1946 and grew up moving around the Carolinas with his family as his father was a minister, seeding and lovingly serving several churches over many years. He graduated from Winecoff High School, and later, Gupton Jones College to become a mortician with Whitley's Funeral Home before retiring in 2011. He was in sales, supervision, and management over his working life with Cannon Mills, Durham Life Insurance Co., Puritan Industrial Maintenance, and Diversco Services, but also worked for Rowan Dairy Bar at the time he married his wife in 1964. He loved fishing with his friend, Gary Alexander, and enjoyed a round of golf or two as well. Bill was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend. He served his home church of almost 40 years as a choir member, council member, and building committee member, giving his time and talents to serve the Lord by serving his church family. His wife of 57 years, Ashlynn Maulden Sides was by his side; along with his youngest daughter, Kathy Sides when he passed.He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Haskell and Mrs. Lois Sides; his oldest daughter, Karen Sides Johnson; brothers, Harold Sides, Ronnie Sides, Haskell Sides; and sisters, Mickey Graham, Queta Vae Buffkin, and Linda Reel.In addition to his wife and youngest daughter, he is survived by grandchildren, Trey Hartsell and Kadi Hartsell; brothers, Richard Sides, Sanky Sides, Danny Sides; and sister, Loreta Atkins.Memorials may be remitted to St. John's Reformed Church, 901 N. Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.A visitation will be held at St. John's Reformed Church Friday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., in the sanctuary, with the funeral service following at 2:30 p.m.Whitley's Funeral Home