Willie Holshouser Foster
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Willie Holshouser Foster

September 7, 1940 - March 23, 2021

Mrs. Willie Holshouser Foster of Davidson Hwy., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church officiated by the Revs. Neal Jones and Wes Judy. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., in the church sanctuary, prior to the service.

Willie was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Concord, to the late William T. Holshouser and Carrie Litaker Holshouser. She retired from the Cabarrus County Health Department as a school nurse. Caring for others was Willie's life calling. She was previously a nurse at Cape Fear Hospital, along with Presbyterian Hospital and University Hospital in Charlotte. Willie was a devote member of Mt. Olivet U.M.C., where she volunteered as parish nurse visiting shut-ins, organized the hotdog sales and the pantry for less fortunate people.

Willie is survived by her husband, James "Jim" D. Foster; children, Margaret F. Biggers and husband, Fred, and James "Jay" Foster Jr. and wife, Jennifer; along with her church family.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet U.M.C., 301 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church
301 Mount Olivet Rd., CONCORD, NC
Mar
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church
301 Mount Olivet Rd., CONCORD, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Surely did love Willie, as she loved everyone, especially the children who were blessed by her caring!
Charli McLeod
March 28, 2021
May God comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
March 26, 2021
