Willie Holshouser FosterSeptember 7, 1940 - March 23, 2021Mrs. Willie Holshouser Foster of Davidson Hwy., passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church officiated by the Revs. Neal Jones and Wes Judy. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., in the church sanctuary, prior to the service.Willie was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Concord, to the late William T. Holshouser and Carrie Litaker Holshouser. She retired from the Cabarrus County Health Department as a school nurse. Caring for others was Willie's life calling. She was previously a nurse at Cape Fear Hospital, along with Presbyterian Hospital and University Hospital in Charlotte. Willie was a devote member of Mt. Olivet U.M.C., where she volunteered as parish nurse visiting shut-ins, organized the hotdog sales and the pantry for less fortunate people.Willie is survived by her husband, James "Jim" D. Foster; children, Margaret F. Biggers and husband, Fred, and James "Jay" Foster Jr. and wife, Jennifer; along with her church family.Memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet U.M.C., 301 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home