Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willie Lee Lipscomb
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
115 John McCarroll Avenue
Charlotte, NC
Willie Lee Lipscomb

March 17, 1944 - June 9, 2021

Mr. Willie Lee Lipscomb, 77, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.

Grier Funeral Service is serving the family.

www.grierfuneralservice.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
NC
Jun
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
NC
Jun
16
Interment
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Grier Funeral Service, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grier Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
F Boular
June 23, 2021
My condolences to my 1962 classmate's family and friends A wonderful person and Christian. May God give you comfort at this sad time.
Mr.Albert Smith, Jr
Classmate
June 17, 2021
Great friend.one of the best ballers from GW Carver HS. A dedicated father and Christian worker he will truly be missed. My deepest sympathy.
James Barnes
Classmate
June 16, 2021
So sad to hear of Willie passing, sending our condolences and prayers. John & Kay Dooley. Classmate
Johnny Dooley
Classmate
June 16, 2021
I'm at a lost for words, I'm soooooooo sorry for your loss and sending my condolences. He was a one of the best principals I had in the Charlotte-Meck area.
Christy (Taylor) Cubillo
Student
June 16, 2021
Our sincere heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family. It's indeed an honor to be your neighbor. Your sons are very kind and respectful young men. May God continue to give you peace, comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Audrey H Williams Caldwell
Neighbor
June 15, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Audrey Hobgood Williams Caldwell
Neighbor
June 15, 2021
We are at a loss for words during this sorrowful time. Please know that we are thinking of you and praying for peace and comfort. And the dust returns to the earth as it was, and the spirit returns to God who gave it. Ecclesiastes 12:7 Wishing you healing
Caskey Family
Family
June 15, 2021
As an educator we seldom know the influence we’ve had in a child’s life. Mr. Lipscomb helped so many of us navigate our early adolescent years. He was my 8th grade Social Studies teacher and coach at Northeast Junior High. It was 1970 and there was a lot of unrest in schools throughout the county. Mr. Lipscomb brought a calming spirit to the school and was able to take a very diverse class and make it a special experience for each of us. He taught us about our similarities and was able to handle tough situations with his no nonsense approach and big smile. He soon became my favorite teacher and a main reason I became an educator.
Later as a beginning Social Studies teacher, I had the pleasure to teach under Mr Lipscomb at McClintock Junior High. Once again I learned so much from his leadership which eventually led me to become a principal for CMS.
You never fully realize the difference you make. Mr Lipscomb was a wonderful educator and role model for so many. He made a difference in the lives of so many students and teachers. I will always be indebted to him.
Tom Spivey
Tom Spivey
June 15, 2021
I was saddened to read of your husband's passing. He was a quite calm person. I want you to know your family will be in my thoughts and prayers during this time. May you stay strong.

With deepest sympathy,

Joy H. Walker
Joy Henderson Walker
Friend
June 15, 2021
Mr Lipscomb called me into his office at McClintock Jr High and said . You have a choice , take the three licks from this paddle , or call your parents. I took the licks and never went back in his Office again. A great role model to look up to. Rest In Peace You have fought a good fight
Take your Rest.

McClintock Jr High 1977-1979
Anthony B
Student
June 14, 2021
Condolences to the Lipscomb family. My thoughts and prayers are with you in the transition of your loved one. May God comfort your heart, uplift your spirit and carry you through this time of sorrow to a place of peace.

"Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4

With deepest sympathy,
David N. Cunningham
David Cunningham
Friend
June 13, 2021
I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family at this time of bereavement.
Patricia Bankhead
Classmate
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results