Willie Lee Lipscomb
March 17, 1944 - June 9, 2021
Mr. Willie Lee Lipscomb, 77, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Grier Funeral Service is serving the family.www.grierfuneralservice.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.