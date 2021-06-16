As an educator we seldom know the influence we’ve had in a child’s life. Mr. Lipscomb helped so many of us navigate our early adolescent years. He was my 8th grade Social Studies teacher and coach at Northeast Junior High. It was 1970 and there was a lot of unrest in schools throughout the county. Mr. Lipscomb brought a calming spirit to the school and was able to take a very diverse class and make it a special experience for each of us. He taught us about our similarities and was able to handle tough situations with his no nonsense approach and big smile. He soon became my favorite teacher and a main reason I became an educator.

Later as a beginning Social Studies teacher, I had the pleasure to teach under Mr Lipscomb at McClintock Junior High. Once again I learned so much from his leadership which eventually led me to become a principal for CMS.

You never fully realize the difference you make. Mr Lipscomb was a wonderful educator and role model for so many. He made a difference in the lives of so many students and teachers. I will always be indebted to him.

Tom Spivey

