Willie Ernest McQuillerApril 30, 1943 - April 7, 2022Willie Ernest McQuiller, 78, of Elm St., in Kannapolis, departed this earthly life Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Tucker Hospice House.He was born April 30, 1943, in Lancaster, S.C., to the late Frank Goodman and the late Florence McQuiller Boyd.Willie was educated in the public schools of South Carolina and work in the Construction Industry.Services will be held Thursday, April 14, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m., with services following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.In addition to his parents, he was preceded on death by two daughters, Cynthia Heggins and Barbara Wilson.Those left to cherish his fond memory are three daughters, Althea H. Williams of the home, Willette H. Williams of Salisbury, Andrea McQuiller Terry of Albemarle; son, Xzavier Belcher of Lithonia, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; a host of great and great-great grandchildren; sister, Linda D. Boyd-Byers of Salisbury; two brothers, Frank Goodman Jr, Antonio Goodman both of Charlotte; special children reared in the home, Crystal Nesbit of Kannapolis, Carl Nesbit of Atlanta, Ga.; sister-in-law, Shirley H. Reid of Salisbury; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn in all services.Clark Funeral Home